Eligible Player List Announced for 2019 MLS Expansion Draft

NEW YORK (November 16, 2019) – Major League Soccer today released the list of 222 players available for selection in the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft. Expansion clubs Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF will continue to build their inaugural rosters by selecting up to five players each from the eligible player list on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The 2019 MLS Expansion Draft will be held at 5:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 19, streaming live on MLSsoccer.com and the free MLS app.

2019 MLS Expansion Draft Rules

Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC may select up to five players from the eligible MLS player pool below. Only a single player can be drafted from any one club. Once one player has been claimed from a club’s unprotected roster, Inter Miami and Nashville SC may not select any other players from that club's list.

Five rounds

Three minutes for each selection

No timeouts

No trades permitted during the draft

Players and teams exempt from the draft

The five teams that had players selected by the FC Cincinnati in the 2018 MLS Expansion Draft are exempt from the 2019 Expansion Draft: FC Dallas D.C. United Houston Dynamo New York Red Bulls Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Players automatically exempt from the 2019 Expansion Draft: Generation adidas players (who did not graduate at the end of the 2019 season) Homegrown Players ages 25 and under (those born during or after 1994)



Players NOT exempt from the draft

Designated Players: If a Designated Player has a no-trade clause in his contract, then the club must protect him in the Expansion Draft.

If a Designated Player has a no-trade clause in his contract, then the club must protect him in the Expansion Draft. International Players: Clubs with four or more international players must protect at least three international players, excluding any automatically protected players. If a club has only three international players, it must protect two. If a club has only two international players, it must protect one. A club that has only one international player is not required to protect that player.

Clubs with four or more international players must protect at least three international players, excluding any automatically protected players. If a club has only three international players, it must protect two. If a club has only two international players, it must protect one. A club that has only one international player is not required to protect that player. Free Agents: If a Free Agent is selected in the Expansion Draft, the expansion club that selected the player will gain his previous club’s ability to negotiate a new contract consistent with the CBA. The player’s 2019 club would be treated as a new club for purposes of the Free Agency rules.

Roster Notes

For a club that has a player claimed from their unprotected roster, that team will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money for the selection.

If a club protects a player, it is not obligated to exercise the player’s option. It may renegotiate a new contract with the player as in previous years, subject to the CBA.

If the player’s contract expires at the end of 2019, he will still be considered part of the club’s roster.

If either Inter Miami CF or Nashville SC selects a Supplemental/Reserve Roster Player, it must offer him a Senior Roster position and he must remain on the Senior Roster as of 2020 Roster Compliance Date.

Full list: 2019 MLS Expansion Draft Eligible Player List

Toronto FC